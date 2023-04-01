Swedish conman charged for overstaying his visa

Police has arrested a Swedish man who overstayed his visa in by over seven years in Chon Buri, Thailand. He is also accused of defrauding local Thai people for money.

The Immigration Bureau arrested the 50-year-old Swede, Lennart Alexander, at a rental house in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri.

He was initially charged with overstaying his visa by 2,610 days, which is about seven years. He arrived in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on January 7, 2016.

The arrest was made following a complaint from his landlady. The woman reported that Alexander had claimed to be a millionaire from Sweden who came to Thailand to start a new business. He even showed her his bank account to prove he had several million baht in savings.

The landlady told the police, that she never received any rent from him. He also took advantage of several people in the community and borrowed money from them. He said he needed the money for business investments, but instead he spent the money on his everyday life. The woman said she later realized that the Swede was not a rich businessman and decided to file a complaint with the police.

Overstaying more than one year will result in a ten-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht.

Alexander has only been charged for overstaying. The charge for his deceitful actions were not reported.

