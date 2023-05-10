Newly-appointed honorary consul to strengthen ties between Norway and Penang

Penang-born Datuk Lio Chee Yeong has been officially appointed as the honorary consul of Norway in Penang, Malaysia.

The ceremony was held simultaneously with the announcement of the opening of the Norwegian honorary consulate office in the state. The honorary consulate office has been closed since 2015.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, was representing the Penang government at the ceremony.

“As a Penangite who is already familiar with the duties of an honorary consul, you are in the best position to promote Penang to our Norwegian friends,” said Chow to Lio at the ceremony.

“The state government is supportive of the growing number of consular representations in Penang. We certainly welcome more exposure for Penang in Norway and its fellow Scandinavian neighbor’s,” he added.

Lio is already the honorary consul of Denmark in Penang.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Norway were established in 1968.

Lio then thanked the Penang government and the government of Norway for the support.

“I am honored to be the bearer of Norway’s flag in Penang, and I will fulfil the call with the same patriotism I have given Penang and Malaysia,” Lio said.

Source: buletinmutiara.com