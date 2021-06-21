Ole Henriksen’s skincare products return to Singapore

Ole Henriksen is one of the most popular skincare brands out there. Created by the Danish celebrity facialist Ole Henriksen, the product collection is now available again in Singapore for the first time since 2005.

Ole Henriksen currently lives in the United States, but his collection is inspired by his Danish roots and the brand’s philosophy is all about self-love, positivity, and “hygge” (creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life).

Ole Henriksen’s product collection uses a holistic approach and each skincare product is formulated with clean and naturally derived ingredients to help the skin become healthy and glowing.

The brand Ole Henriksen was rebranded in 2017 and now comes in a redesigned product packaging. Ole Henriksen products are available at Sephora stores in Singapore and through Sephora.sg.

Source: Asia One Lifestyle