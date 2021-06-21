Novo Nordisk in Thailand a great place to work

Novo Nordisk Thailand has been recently recognized as one of the best companies to work in Thailand, Thailand Business News reports.

Novo Nordisk Thailand is an affiliate of the Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk which has more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care and the company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, wellness initiatives, and competitive benefits resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Thailand.

To Thailand Business News John Dawber, Vice President and general manager of Novo Nordisk Thailand provide insight into what makes it an employer of choice.

Citing Thailand Business News:

How would you describe your organization to someone outside of your industry?

Our company is driven very strongly by our purpose and our patient-centered approach. You can feel this from any Novo Nordisk employee, anywhere in the world. We have a strong heritage which we are very proud of, and because we are majority foundation-owned, Novo Nordisk has the self-confidence to make solid long-term plans.

How would you describe your corporate culture?

A purpose-driven culture which is also proudly rooted in Danish values of collaboration, teamwork, lack of hierarchy, and respect for each other. In Thailand, we like to call ourselves the Novo Nordisk Thailand Family, and that nicely explains our local twist on our corporate culture.

What continuing learning opportunities do you offer?

Our employees are given many opportunities to learn and develop, and we believe in offering these in different ways. Online learning on almost any topic is open to anyone. On-the-job learning, project-based experiences, mentoring, and short-term internal assignments are common. Furthermore, we encourage cross-department, and cross-border development with Short Term Assignments of 3-12 months in other teams, functions, and in some cases other countries.

Read Business Thailand News full interview with John Dawber with more on initiatives adopted during the pandemic to engage employees plus the message to potential candidates who would like to join Novo Nordisk Thailand here