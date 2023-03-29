Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Sign up for Sustainability for Business Forum 2023

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The 61th edition of Sustainability for Business Forum 2023 will be held on Thursday, 18 May 2023 at the Landmark Bangkok from 9 AM to 5.30 PM.

The event is co-organized by the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham), and Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC).

This year, 4 sessions will be presented including Sustainable Finance, Solutions for Industry, Future of Transport, and the Make Bangkok More Liveable for sustainable entrepreneurs to present and share their innovative ideas.

Here are the ticket prices:

  • Members of organizing chambers: FOC 1 person per company (the ticket for the second person is Baht 1,300)
  • Co-chamber members: Baht 1,300
  • Non-members: Baht 1,800

For registration, please send your inquiry to Hillary at [email protected]

