Register to join SweCham Business Connect: Open House Special

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by TSCC.

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) invites you to register for joining the upcoming event, “SweCham Business Connect: Open House Special.”

The event will take place on Thursday, 7 September 2023, from 6.30 PM to 9 Pm at SweCham Office, Spaces @Chamchuri Square in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the TSCC, the event is brought to you by Aritco, Fitness24Seven, and Suranee University of technology.

Here is the registration fee information:

  • SweCham Members: 300 THB
  • Supporting Chambers/Organizations Members: 300 THB
  • Non-Members: 600 THB

Please note, complimentary cocktails, food, and free-flow beverages will be offered during the event.

For more details and registration please visit: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/swecham-open-house-2023

Source: The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC)

