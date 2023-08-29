Register to join SweCham Business Connect: Open House Special

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) invites you to register for joining the upcoming event, “SweCham Business Connect: Open House Special.”
The event will take place on Thursday, 7 September 2023, from 6.30 PM to 9 Pm at SweCham Office, Spaces @Chamchuri Square in Bangkok, Thailand.
According to the TSCC, the event is brought to you by Aritco, Fitness24Seven, and Suranee University of technology.
Here is the registration fee information:
- SweCham Members: 300 THB
- Supporting Chambers/Organizations Members: 300 THB
- Non-Members: 600 THB
Please note, complimentary cocktails, food, and free-flow beverages will be offered during the event.
For more details and registration please visit: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/swecham-open-house-2023