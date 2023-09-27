Sweden to participate in SX Sustainability Expo 2023 held in Bangkok

The Sweden Pavilion will participate in the SX Sustainability Expo 2023, ASEAN’s largest sustainability expo, which will take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand from 2-8 October 2023.

According to the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC), there will be the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, Tetra Pak Thailand, Sentinel Solution Thailand, and Hitachi Energy as main participants in the Swedish Pavilion.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok will showcase about “Re:waste”– Unveil Sweden’s innovative approach to global waste challenges, emphasizing the circular economy approach and creative waste solutions.

Tetra Pak Thailand will present “The Green Shelter Project” – Witness the transformation of used beverage cartons into eco-friendly construction materials.

Furthermore, Sentinel Solution Thailand will introduce the Cutting-edge water-saving technology – Discover Swedish tech reducing water usage by 98% in 60 seconds.

While Hitachi Energy Thailand will present about Sustainable asset management – Gain insights into eco-friendly asset handling and gas management.

The SX Sustainability Expo 2023 will have five zones including SEP Inspirational, Better Me, Better Living, Better Community, and Better World. In the early days, you could enjoy numerous activities in three special zones: SX Food Festival, SX Marketplace, and SX Kids Zone.

Anyone who is interested in exploring more sustainable options to apply into their lifestyle do not have to register, but can join right away.

For more information, please visit https://www.sustainabilityexpo.com/sx/\

Source:

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce