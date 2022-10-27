Join BCCT/Nordic Chambers Business Networking

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) invites all interested attendees to join the event, “BCCT/Nordic Chambers Business Networking” to be held on 9 November 2022, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada, Bangkok.

The event is co-hosted by the SweCham, the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), the Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), and the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket fee for BCCT, SweCham and other Nordic Chambers members is 700 Baht and 1,400 Baht for Non-members.

For further information and registration, please visit here.