The Embassy of Finland is relocating to Genesis Beijing

The Embassy of Finland in Beijing is in the process of moving to a new location and from 25 April 2022, the Embassy will be located at Genesis Beijing.

The Embassy has therefore paused all routine customer services from 20 to 25 April 2022 while they move to the new location.

“Email inquiries will be answered as soon as possible once the full operational capability is restored. Our contact details can be found on the embassy’s website. In Finland, the Foreign Ministry’s 24/7 service is open every day of the year at +358 9 1605 5555,” the Embassy states.

The Embassy of Finland in Beijing’s new address is:

Level 19, West Tower, Genesis Beijing

No. 8 Xinyuan South Road

Beijing 100027, China