Ambassador Måwe meet award-winning writer and journalist Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai

Earlier this week, Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe met with the award-winning Vietnamese writer and journalist Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai.

In 2020, Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai’s debut novel ‘The Mountains Sing’ was released. It is her first book written in English and it has also been translated into several languages including Swedish.

About the meeting, the Ambassador said, “An absolute pleasure to meet and talk to Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai yesterday. I loved her book “The Mountain Sing”, which is also very popular in Sweden.”

The Mountains Sing is a touching novel about complicated family relationships, about the devastating consequences of war, and about the unlikely power of hope.

Responding to the Ambassador’s post, Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai’ said it had been a great honor to meet the Ambassador. “Vietnam is very lucky to have you here. You are the ambassador of hearts and minds,” Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai’ said.