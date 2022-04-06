The Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki promotes Indonesian language and culture in Finland 

To promote the Indonesian language and culture in Finland and Estonia, Ambassador of Indonesia to Finland Ratu Silvy Gayatri officially opened the 2022 Indonesian Language Online Course for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) on 28 March. A total of 41 foreign students from Finland and Estonia are enrolled in the course.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign affairs says in this official release that according to Ambassador Ratu Silvy Gayatri, although students may have different reasons to join the language course, to better interact with their Indonesian family and friends, for work, for academic purposes, or simply because of their personal interest, they will be able to speak the language that is spoken by more than 260 million people in the world.

The Ambassador added that in addition to learning the language and culture, students will become friends of Indonesia and contribute to the people-to-people contact.

Despite the 4-hour time difference, Mr. Iwa Lukmana, Head of the Center for Language Strengthening and Empowerment, was present at the Opening Session. In his remarks, Mr. Iwa Lukmana expressed his appreciation for the BIPA course at the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki and his commitment to always support linguistic diplomacy.

The Head of the Center also encouraged the students. According to him, although Bahasa Indonesia looks easy, students still need to study seriously, and professional BIPA teachers will always help. The support of the Language Development and Development Agency (BPPB) for the BIPA course at the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki can be seen in the assignment of four professional teaching staff to teach BIPA 1 to.

The BIPA course is one of the main programs of the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki to promote the Indonesian language and culture in Finland and Estonia. The BIPA 2022 course is co-organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki and the Language Development Agency of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology. In the first term (spring term), the course runs from 28 March until 16 June 2022, every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 17:00 to 19:00 hrs Helsinki time.

The Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki plans to have a BIPA course for the fall term, from September to December 2022.​