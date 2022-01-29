Ambassador Måwe visited Kim Dong publishing house to see newly translated children’s book

On 25 January, Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Måwe visited Kim Dong’s publishing house in Hanoi to see the translated version of the children’s book ‘This is Tet’ which has been translated from Vietnamese into Swedish.

Ambassador Ann Måwe shares that she met with Ms. Nguyen Thi Loan, shop manager and representative of Kim Dong in Hanoi who showed her the Swedish version of the book titled “Äntligen Tet”.

About the book, the Ambassador explains that it is a lovely poem about a little urban girl who has experienced her very first traditional Tet in her parents’ hometown. “Tet”, according to the authors, is how Vietnamese people celebrate in different meanings: memories, reunion, love, happiness, and forgiveness.

The idea of a book about Tet came to artist Mai Ngo and poet Tam Bui when they were searching for materials for a new Vietnamese children’s book.

During the 2019 Tet Holiday, Mai and Tam spent their time photographing and capturing their family’s activities, especially the emotions of Tam’s two years old daughter, a typical city child experiencing her first traditional Tet.

“Tết and Christmas have many meanings in common. With “This is Tet”, we hope that the book can show our young readers the diversity of how people from another country celebrate their New Year season and treasure the meaning of it. There are many interesting details that children in Sweden can feel related to when they read the Tết book and think of their own holiday season” Tam says in a message to the Ambassador.

“As a beautiful book, I am sure this will be read by many young Swedes and a great addition to a good number of Vietnamese children’s literature which has been translated. Highly recommended for Tet and for libraries when schools reopen in Vietnam in February 2022,” the Ambassador says.