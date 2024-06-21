Bangkok Hospital Invests in Advanced Robotic Surgery

Bangkok Hospital Invests in State-of-the-Art Robot-Assisted Surgery to Elevate Patient Care through Surgical Innovation

Bangkok Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Thailand, has invested over 200 million baht to establish a cutting-edge robotic surgery center. The facility is equipped with multiple operating rooms integrated with the latest robotic platforms, including the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. This investment underscores the hospital’s commitment to becoming the premier destination for robotic-assisted surgery in Southeast Asia, offering patients access to the most advanced minimally invasive surgery across a wide range of specialties.

Recognizing the achievements of robot-assisted surgery, Bangkok Hospital has successfully completed 200 cases, showcasing its expertise in leveraging state-of-the-art technology to deliver superior patient outcomes. The hospital’s strategic vision is to become the robotic hub of Southeast Asia, making advanced surgical treatments more accessible to patients throughout the region at competitive prices.

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with improved precision and better dexterity. Conditions that can benefit from robot-assisted surgery include thoracic diseases like lung cancer and thymus gland disease; urological diseases such as prostate and kidney cancers; abdominal and hepato-pancreato-biliary diseases including hernias, gallstones, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gallbladder cancer; as well as gynecological diseases like uterine fibroid, endometriosis, ovarian mass, and uterine cancer.

“We are dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare challenges faced by Southeast Asia, including the growing burden of cancers, an aging population, and disparities in access to quality care,” said Dr. Ekkit Surakarn, Deputy Hospital Director of Bangkok Hospital.

“Our robot-assisted surgery program is centered around delivering tangible benefits and value to our patients, while actively engaging with insurance providers to expand coverage for these advanced treatments.”

The hospital has achieved remarkable outcomes, with significant improvements in key operating indicators such as reduced blood loss, shorter recovery time, faster patient mobilization, decreased risk of infection, and unplanned readmission. In specific procedures, the use of robotic systems has enabled nerve-sparing techniques while preserving urinary function in prostate cancer cases. Moreover, in lung cancer cases, robot-assisted surgery allows the surgeon to remove lymph nodes adequately without causing nerve damage, leading to improved treatment outcomes and quality of life.

Bangkok Hospital’s multidisciplinary approach brings together highly skilled medical teams to create personalized treatment plans and deliver comprehensive care throughout the patient’s journey. The hospital’s 5-year roadmap includes expanding its robotic surgery capabilities, covering more specialties such as ear-nose-throat surgery while investing in education and training to establish Bangkok Hospital as a regional center for skill development, ultimately becoming a recognized center of excellence in robotic surgery.

“We remain dedicated to advancing the frontiers of robotic surgery and expanding its benefits to patients across Asia,” stated Dr. Ekkit Surakarn.

