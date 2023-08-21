Join event to stay fit and embrace mental health

Bangkok Hospital are throwing a health event under the name, “Hello Sawasdee! To a healthier you.”

The event is a gathering of health enthusiasts, medical professionals and individuals seeking to enhance their physical-, mental and emotional well-being. The aim is to inspire, educate and empower attendees to make informed choices and lead healthier lives.

Key topics:

• Health Talk (mental health, sleep quality, sports injuries)

• Panel Health Discussion

• Free consultation

• Special packages offer

• Cocktail Treat

The event is free of charge and will take place at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok on September 9 at 2pm – 6pm. The venue opens for registration at 1pm.

Source: Bangkok Hospital