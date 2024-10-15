Voice of Care for Breast Cancer Event

BDMS Wellness Clinic, in collaboration with Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth, organized the event “Voice of Care for Breast Cancer,” led by Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D.,Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, and Professor Dr. Thiravud Khuhaprema, Hospital Director of Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth. The event aimed to raise awareness about prevention and provide comprehensive 360-degree cancer care services for women, including prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare. Additionally, Ms. Pattama Prommin, a breast cancer survivor, shared her journey and experience with treatment under Bangkok Cancer Hospital Wattanosoth and BDMS Wellness Clinic.

The event “Voice of Care for Breast Cancer” included a variety of enriching activities aimed at empowering participants and enhancing awareness about breast cancer. In addition to the insightful session on prevention led by Dr. Jira Thawornpradit, M.D., Director of Prevention and Wellness Clinic, a wig-wearing workshop, a nutrition guidance session and a self-breast examination workshop educated attendees on how to conduct self-checks, which is crucial for early detection. Furthermore, the motivational session led by actress Khun Supaporn Wongthuythong offered emotional support and encouragement to patients, helping to foster a sense of community and resilience among participants on October 4th, 2024.