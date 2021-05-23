Get to know more of Covid-19 vaccine with the next joint chamber webinar

Three of the Nordic chambers of commerce invite members to a joint webinar ‘Experience of a COVID-19 Survivor and Vaccination’ on 27 May 2021.

Mr. Jen Meckhayai, Executive Director of the Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce who was unfortunately tested positive for COVID -19 will take us through his journey, starting from first symptoms, RT-PCR testing, hospitalization, and treatment at the hand of Bangkok Hospital.

Furthermore, Dr.Pojnicha Mekaroonkamo from Bangkok Hospital will discuss COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand in this webinar.

Members of Thai- Swedish Chamber of Commerce , Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce and Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce can join this event for free.

Register now at https://canchamthailand.org/event-4300323