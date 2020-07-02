Coronavirus can not stop Finnish travel industry exploring virtual possibilities

Finland’s popularity as a tourist destination reached record high in 2019 but is now in frozen mode altogether. Yet this Coronavirus pandemic is not an obstacle to the Finnish travel industry now that they have exploring virtual possibilities during this quiet moment.

With the national aim to reduce emission for the future along with the drive to show the world their natural majestic beauty, travel industry people explore ways to fuse IT technology to let others embrace their tourist destination at the comfort of their own homes.