Philippines’ Karaoke Champion going to KWC Grand Finals in Finland

The Philippines has found its champion for the Karaoke World Championships (KWC). Jan Francis Alinsonorin emerged victorious at the KWC Philippines Grand Finals, held on August 16, 2024, at SM City North EDSA SkyDome. He will now represent the Philippines in the KWC Grand Final, scheduled for October 7 and 12 in Finland.

Since its inception in Finland in 2003, KWC has become the world’s largest amateur singing competition, uniting talents globally. Jan Francis’s upcoming performance in Finland will continue the strong tradition of Filipino excellence on the international stage.