Danish tanker company chose Norwegian maintenance system

The Danish tanker company TORM announced in an official statement on 30 June 2020, that they have chosen the Norwegian company DNV GL maintenance system to digitalise surveys and improve performance.

DNV GL’s Machinery Maintenance Connect (MMC) enables maintenance data from SERTICA to be presented in a digital dashboard, rather than requiring surveyors to travel to each individual vessel and go onboard. Most surveys – apart from annuals, intermediates, and specials – can now be undertaken remotely and more efficiently, saving time and travel costs.

The Danish TORM is frontrunner in this remote approach, imports data from SERTICA Planned Maintenance System to DNV GL to prepare for surveys in advance.

Sean Roberts, PMS Project Manager at TORM says, “We now prepare for our inspections digitally by uploading the data before an actual inspection. With all the data available in SERTICA this has proven to be relatively easy as it is only a matter of setting up a report in SERTICA, which is sent to DNV GL.”

Jesper Achard Henriksen from Logimatic explains, “TORM is uploading maintenance data to MMC using our Analytics module in SERTICA. Typically, these data include job history on machinery class relevant jobs. SERTICA transfers the class-relevant machinery data automatically on a scheduled basis.”

TORM has uploaded maintenance data from the previous five years and updates the data every week. The weekly report is automatically sent to DNV GL and contains information such as vessel name, component class code, job description, job history, running hours and due hours.

Rolf Petter Hancke, Project Manager Digital Class at DNV GL tells, “Once we have the maintenance data available in our dashboards, we can remotely perform the maintenance survey of TORM’s entire fleet in one process, saving time and reducing the disruption of daily operations.”

The dashboards replace the initial and annual MPMS survey on board and provides a complete breakdown of any class related maintenance already completed and overdue. Torm can access data in real time to create a maintenance plan and can compare sister vessels to optimize performance.

DNV GL’s Biography:



Established 1864

The world’s leading classification society

Headquartered in Høvik, Norway

12,000 employees operating in over 100 countries worldwide

Provides classification, technical assurance, software and independent expert advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas and energy industries.

TORM’s Biography:



Danish tanker company founded in 1889

Employs approx. 3.100 seafarers and 300 land-based staff

Specialized in carrying gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha and diesel oil

Offices in Copenhagen, Houston, London, Manila, Cebu, New Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore

Logimatic’s Biography:



Danish software company founded in 1987

120 employees in Denmark, Chile and Singapore

Specialized in maritime automation and software development, integration and migration

DNV GL certified according to the DS/EN ISO 9001:2015 since 1998

SERTICA’s Biography:

