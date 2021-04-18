Danes worldwide invites all Danes abroad to free webinar on family reunification

Danes worldwide invites all Danes abroad to a free webinar covering how to prepare for family reunification in Denmark on 11 May. The event is for all Danes abroad with a foreign spouse/partner who is considering returning home to Denmark in the near future.

About the webinar:

Danes Worldwide invites all Danes abroad to a free review of both Denmark’s and the EU’s rules for family reunification on Tuesday 11 May.

There are many things to keep in mind when considering family reunification. Danes Worldwide is therefore pleased to invite Danes abroad to a free webinar on family reunification according to the Danish rules and EU rules, where our lawyer will speak about the basic conditions for obtaining family reunification in Denmark or other EU countries for a Dane abroad and their third-country national and the practical arrangements regarding the application process.

The event takes place online in two rounds on the platform Zoom on 11 May.

We believe that Danes abroad married or cohabiting with foreigners must have the right to establish themselves permanently in Denmark with their spouse/partner and any family children.

Therefore, we have worked intensively to get the current rules adopted, which will help many Danes abroad to achieve family reunification.

As a member of Danes Worldwide you will:

Receive advice on family reunification

Get help filling out applications

Get documents checked and submitted correctly

Purchase our case management for family reunification.

Under the theme of family reunification, the following will be reviewed:

The Danish rules on family reunification The basic conditions, including the Housing Requirement The financial security The integration requirement The application and the application process Fee Case processing time Submission of the application

EU rules on family reunification

The event is for all Danes abroad with a foreign spouse/partner who is considering returning home to Denmark in the near future. There are 100 places, and registration takes place on a first-come, first-served basis.

Date & time: May 11 – at 08:30 and again at 17:00 (CET) We have set aside an hour and a half for each session

The presentations are held in Danish, but for those who are not used to speaking Danish in everyday life, it will be possible to ask questions and communicate in English.

The meeting will be held at Zoom. Once you have registered for the event, you will subsequently receive a link and a password to the meeting at your e-mail address.

Register here

If you are prevented from participating, you must cancel by sending an email to maiken@danes.dk