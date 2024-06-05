New family reunification rules in Denmark

The new rules for family reunification and permanent residence in Denmark will benefit Danes abroad and their non-Danish spouses. The rules will take effect on 1 July 2024.

The new law consists of four specific changes. It will be easier for family reunification for spouses, who have obtained a job in Denmark and the bank guarantee will be halved. Currently, a couple must have 113.823,30 kr on their bank account to apply for family reunification.

Furthermore, there will be changes in the rule which states, that the Danish partner must be fluent in Danish and Danish citizens will have the option to take the Danish test “Dansk 3”. This is a significant change, as Danes who went to school abroad cannot show a graduation certificate to prove their Danish abilities. Currently, the “Dansk 3” test is reserved for foreigners, which is a challenge for Danes who need to prove their Danish language abilities otherwise.

The association Danes Worldwide has been a consultation partner in the process. The bill was presented for the first time on 11 April 2024 and finally approved on 30 May 2024.

Source: Danes Worldwide