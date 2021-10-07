Danes Worldwide webinar: Family reunification according to the Danish rules

Do you dream of moving to Denmark with your foreign spouse, but the process seems unmanageable? Danes Worldwide helps you understand the rules and the application process at their three webinars on 12 October, 25 November, and 8 December.

The events are free and it is not required that you are a member of Danes Worldwide to participate. The events are open to all Danes abroad with a third country (i.e. not an EU citizen) spouse/partner residing outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerland who is considering settling in Denmark.

More about the event:

Many Danes abroad dream of returning home to Denmark with their foreign spouse/partner, but find the process confusing, do not know the rules, and mistakenly believe that the affiliation requirement still applies. For persons residing outside the EU, with a spouse/partner who is a third-country national, it will most often be the Danish rules that must be used to achieve family reunification.

Danes Worldwide works to disseminate knowledge about the rules, processes, and practices in the field of family reunification. Therefore, during 2021 we will hold three webinars on family reunification according to the Danish rules and as something new, we will hold some of them in English, so that the foreign spouse/partner can also follow the presentation.

What is the webinar about?

The three webinars will all review the basic rules for family reunification according to the Danish rules, but each will have a special focus, which we dive extra into. For all the webinars we will go into:

Review of the Danish rules for family reunification, what are the requirements to achieve family reunification, which application to use, what documentation must be attached to the application, the application process itself and the possibilities for submitting the application.

Specifically for the individual webinars:

Tuesday, October 12 at 16: 00-17: 00 (Danish time) – in English – Special focus on the 6 integration requirements. What are the 6 requirements and how are they met?

Thursday 25 November at 9: 00-10: 00 (Danish time) – in Danish – Special focus on financial security. Why it should be asked, how to do it, and when it will be released

Wednesday, December 8 at 14: 00-15: 00 (Danish time) – in English – Special focus on the housing requirement. What is the housing requirement, what is the ghetto list, and how do you meet the housing requirement?

The presentations are held in Danish and English, respectively, depending on the date you register. Regardless of the language in which the presentation is given, it is possible to ask questions in both Danish and English. However, the questions will be answered in the language of the webinar.

Find more information and sign up here