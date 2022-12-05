Denmark / General news / Vietnam

Danes Worldwide to hold “Global Danes in Vietnam” webinar

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam in collaboration with Danes Worldwide and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of Vietnam (NordCham) are to hold an online webinar, “Global Danes in Vietnam” on 6 December 2022 at 3 PM via Zoom.

The discussion will be about crucial information for Danish people living in Vietnam such as the updated legal rules connected to family reunification and retention of Danish citizenship.

Attending the webinar will be the Danish Ambassador Mr. Nicolai Prytz, Nordcham Chairman Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen, General Secretary Mr. Michael Bach Petersen, and Legal Advisor, Ms. Lisbeth Kjersgaard.

