Danish bioscience company launches “lab in the sky” in Malaysia

Danish bioscience company Chr. Hansen announces the launch of their new ‘lab in the sky’, located on the 15th floor of a commercial building in Kuala Lumpur. This was published on the Malaysian Danish Business Council (DanCham) facebook page.

The inauguration of the new local application center was celebrated last week, with customers visiting from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. According to Chr. Hansen, the new lab is an important step towards its 2025 strategic ambition and will help to better support its customers in South East Asia.

– With our new Local Application Center in Kuala Lumpur, we are now closer to our ASEAN sales organization, and we can work more closely to support our customers in this region. We can now focus on developing more product concepts, which are suited to this region, said Wan Mei Low, Local Application Manager in Malaysia.

At the inauguration, customers were able to taste products with ingredients from Chr. Hansen from the whole Asia Pacific region and allowed for great discussions and talks among customers and colleagues.

The company sends “big kudos” to their colleagues in Kuala Lumpur for a successful opening of the new lab.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/danishcouncil/?eid=ARBI93hOkA3t7FUwRpQfXOqBl_h2z-M8exkjz92Y5BvMC0GRriF-Si4p8fqZqFUaZs11kQTTWtK_Zr5d