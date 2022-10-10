New collection of IKEA and Swedish House Mafia is launched

IKEA has recently launched the collection, “OBEGRÄNSAD” in collaboration with the electronic music artists, Swedish House Mafia this month, October 2022.

The “OBEGRÄNSAD” or “unlimited” in Swedish is built on the exploration of music and creativity specially for everyone who values music experience at home and beyond: music fans, music producers, DJs, and all creators with limited means but unlimited creativity.

This limited collection “will enable the many rising creatives in music and digital arts to build the perfect home studio at an affordable price,” writes in the press release.

More than 20 pieces were designed in the style of timeless black aesthetic and minimalistic.

“We wanted to simplify the process for people to create music. Hopefully, our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their home, and it does not have to be restricted to only music making. It can be so much more”, says Swedish House Mafia.

Be ready to free your creativity as the OBEGRÄNSAD collection is globally available to shop now!