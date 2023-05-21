Euro Village to be held in Philippines

The European Union (EU) delegation in the Philippines will hold the campaign, “Euro Village” on 27-28 May 2023 at Capitol Commons Park in Barangay Kapitolyo in Pasig City, Philippines.

The Euro Village will offer samples of EU culture, arts, music, food and gastronomy, products, crafts, languages, and sports from Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Finland as well as Ukraine.

“The essence of the Euro Village is to make these vibrant and diverse cultures accessible to the reach of Filipinos and to open up markets and trade opportunities,” Dr. Ana Isabel Sánchez Ruiz, deputy head of the EU Delegation, said in a statement.

The event is the collaboration of the EU delegation with Green Space, Scholars of Sustenance Philippines and EcoNest as sustainability partners.

