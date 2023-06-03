Community news / Denmark / Thailand

DanCham to host Midsummer Sankt Hans lunch in Bangkok

Photo by DTCC.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce of Thailand (DTCC) will host the Danish Midsummer Sankt Hans lunch at Stable Lodge, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, 23 June 2023.

There will be a full Danish buffet with snacks, wine and beer. The menu will be announced on the DTCC’s website later.

Also, the event will have the traditional DTCC Lucky Draw session with valuable prizes from some of the best Danish / Thai brand name companies.

Attending fees are:

  • Early Bird Entrance Fees for Members and Co-branding Chambers: 1,500 THB.
  • Non-Members: 2,200 THB.

If you are interested in joining the feast, please register here.

Source: https://dancham.or.th/event/dtcc-danish-midsummer-sankt-hans-lunch/

