Foreign delegations to attend “Da Nang International Fireworks Festival” in Vietnam

The Da Nang Department of Tourism announced on 21 April 2023 that the “Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 (DIFF)” will be held from 2-8 June 2023.

The event will be attended by foreign delegations from Finland, the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, and Canada.

The organizer said the festival is a part of “WOW Da Nang” project under a tourism promotion campaign “WOW Vietnam” which has been launched nationwide by Sun Group.

According to Vietnam Net, this year’s festival theme is “The World Without Distance.” It aims to highlight the strong recovery of global tourism in the post-pandemic period.

