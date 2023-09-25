Sign up for “Dealing with Plastic” event on October 11 with the Finnish Business Council in Singapore

The Finnish Business Council in Singapore is throwing an interactive event on October 11, with a focus on plastic use and waste. The session is a cross-chamber event, organized in collaboration with BLCC and SwissCham. The main focus is to highlight the complexity of plastic and its applications, by asking questions like; How can we tackle plastic pollution? What is a more ecological approach to plastic? How can companies and individuals truly apply the concepts of REFUSE – REDUCE – REUSE – RECYCLE?

4 experts will be giving a glimpse into concrete initiatives implemented in the region, while sharing specific case studies and reflect on opportunities, challenges and lessons learned.

After the session, there will be opportunity to ask questions, network and create business synergies.

Date: October 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Agenda:

7:00 pm: Registration & Refreshments

7:30 pm: Introductions & Panel Discussion

8:00 pm: Q&A

8.30 pm: Networking

Venue: Delaware, 2 Leng Kee Rd, #05-05 Thye Hong Centre, 159086 Singapore

Fee: S$25.- for members / S$45.- for non-members

Registration beforehand is required: Please register here!

Panelists:

Outi Grüner, Head of Market Development and Sustainability Advisor at The Purpose Business

Regula Schegg, Founding Partner / CF&OO at Circulate Capital

Stéphanie Simonnet, Founder and CEO of Loopedin

Hans van Belle, Project Manager Environmental at Keppel Seghers