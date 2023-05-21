Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Join Swedish National Day and Midsummer Lunch in Bangkok

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) Facebook page.

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) invites you to join the “Swedish National Day and Midsummer Lunch,” which will take place on Saturday, 10 June 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM, at Lancaster Bangkok, Thailand.

There will be Swedish food and drinks served as well as the popular Quiz and raffle games provided where you will have the chance to win exceptional prizes.

Here is ticket information:

  • SweCham, SANT, SWEA, and TNA members: 1,250 THB
  • Non-members: 1,800 THB
  • Children age 6-12: 450 THB
  • Kids age under 6: Free of charge

For joining, please register here.

Related posts:

Nordic businesses in Vietnam to be awarded The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival is around the corner Join International Bazaar 2022 in Manila Volvo Car aims to be full electric in Thailand by 2025

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *