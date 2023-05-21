Join Swedish National Day and Midsummer Lunch in Bangkok

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) invites you to join the “Swedish National Day and Midsummer Lunch,” which will take place on Saturday, 10 June 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM, at Lancaster Bangkok, Thailand.

There will be Swedish food and drinks served as well as the popular Quiz and raffle games provided where you will have the chance to win exceptional prizes.

Here is ticket information:

SweCham, SANT, SWEA, and TNA members: 1,250 THB

Non-members: 1,800 THB

Children age 6-12: 450 THB

Kids age under 6: Free of charge

For joining, please register here.