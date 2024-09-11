Finnair expands flights to Thailand, boosting connectivity to Phuket

Finnair is expanding its winter flight schedule to Asia, offering more options for European travellers seeking warm-weather destinations. Starting November 2, the airline will increase its flights from Helsinki to Phuket, Thailand, to daily services, up from the previous four flights per week. This move highlights the growing popularity of the island, known for its picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, and appeal to holidaymakers seeking relaxation in paradise.

The expansion is part of Finnair’s broader strategy to meet rising demand for travel to popular destinations across the Middle East and Asia. Alongside Phuket, Finnair will also increase its Helsinki-Dubai flights to daily, providing more flexibility for both leisure and business travellers.

“These destinations are growing in popularity, and we’re excited to offer more flexibility for winter holidaymakers,” said a Finnair spokesperson.

Phuket has long been a top choice for European tourists, offering a mix of cultural experiences, natural beauty, and luxury resorts. With the new daily flights, Finnair hopes to attract even more visitors to the island, making it easier for sun-seekers to escape the cold European winter.

In addition to the increased Phuket services, Finnair operates daily flights to major cities like Bangkok, Tokyo, and Doha, further strengthening its network across Asia. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian carrier Saudia has also announced new flights to Phuket starting December 2, further enhancing the island’s global connectivity and solidifying its position as one of Asia’s most sought-after travel destinations.

Source: Thaiger