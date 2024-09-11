Norwegian man in ICU; Thai bus company faces scrutiny.

On August 26, 2024, 71-year-old Norwegian Wiggo Marthinsen sustained severe injuries when an automatic door at a well-known bus company abruptly closed, causing him to fall and fracture his hip. Marthinsen was en route to board a first-class bus to Udon Thani. He has since undergone surgery and remains in the ICU, where his condition continues to be closely monitored.

His wife, 63-year-old Buathong Marthinsen, sought help from the Saimai Must Survive page after the bus company initially agreed to cover the medical expenses but later began delaying payments. The company claimed that Marthinsen was responsible for the accident by walking into the door and requested daily updates on medical costs, which added to the family’s distress.

Feeling unfairly treated and frustrated with the company’s lack of support, the family filed a police complaint. They received significant support from Ekaphop Luangprasert, an advisor to the Minister of the Interior and founder of the Saimai Must Survive page. Luangprasert highlighted that hospital expenses have surpassed 1.3 million baht and criticized the company’s handling of the situation.

On September 11, the bus company met with the family and police to address the issue. They agreed to cover the remaining medical expenses and expressed a commitment to enhancing passenger safety. Authorities will now inspect the door’s sensors, maintenance records, and CCTV footage to determine the cause of the malfunction. Depending on the findings, the company could face legal consequences. If not held liable, the family may pursue a civil suit. Both parties are now working towards a resolution to ensure fair compensation and prevent future incidents.

Source: MGR Online