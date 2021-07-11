Finnair to offer long-haul routes from Sweden to Bangkok and Phuket

Finland’s flag carrier Finnair will this winter be offering direct flights from Arlanda, Stockholm to Bangkok, and Phuket in Thailand.

According to Breaking travel News, starting from 22 October, Finnair will be flying from Arlanda to Bangkok five times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays on its Airbus A350. Come 28 November, Finnair will be increasing the weekly frequencies to seven days a week operating from Monday through Sunday until 22 April next year.

In addition, Finnair will also be flying from Arlanda into Phuket on Sundays starting on 24 October and from 4 November the airline will add an extra flight on Thursdays and from 30 November an extra flight on Tuesdays will be added. The Arlanda-Phuket route will be operated until 21 April with an Airbus A350 aircraft.

Ole Orvér, chief commercial officer, Finnair says that Thailand is amongst the top winter destinations for Swedes and the air carrier is excited to meet the travel needs of their Swedish customers with the non-stop service from Sweden to Thailand. “The new flights will strengthen our offering in the Swedish market,” he says.

Finnair also flies to Bangkok and Phuket from its home base Helsinki Airport.