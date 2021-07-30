Finnair to offer an affordable corona testing near Helsinki Airport

Several Asian countries require travelers to have a negative corona test as a requirement for entry including Finnair destinations such as Thailand and China. To make travel more accessible to more people, Finnair announced in this press release that the air carrier is introducing a rapid antigen test that costs just 65 euros and is available from 4 August.

Testing is handled by Finnair Health Services and it’s available at Finnair’s headquarters in Vantaa near the airport at Tietotie 9.

Moreover, Finnair states that the test can be booked online at finnairtest.mbooking.fi. The booking can be made with a Finnish personal identity code or your date of birth. The test result and certificate in English are delivered electronically within two hours. The results are also available in My Kanta in Finland.

“Pre-testing is a prerequisite for safe travel in many countries. Therefore it must be affordable and reasonably priced for anyone who wants to travel. Finnair’s new rapid antigen testing service smoothens the journey. A rapid antigen test is a good option for tourists arriving in Finland who need a negative corona test certificate for their return journey. A growing number of countries are accepting rapid antigen testing as a travel document. We aim to make this available also in other locations in Finland”, says Kaarlo Karvonen, Finnair’s Head of Security.

The entry requirements of different countries can be checked on the travel restrictions map on Finnair’s website or the websites of the authorities of the countries. Some countries only accept PCR testing for pre-testing, which Finnair does not yet offer. The PCR test result can be obtained, for example, from Finnair’s partner Terveystalo or another healthcare provider.

More information about the service will be available on finnair.com.