First autonomous train in Indonesia begins its operation

The first autonomous train, LRT Jabodebek in Jakarta, Indonesia has recently begun its operation this month.

Even if it is a driverless train, the train will still have train attendants who have training engineer certification to take over control in emergency situations.

The service has a total of 31 train sets, with one train set consisting of six cars that can hold between 740 and 1,480 people, citing the Thai PBS World.

Each car has 174 seats for around 700 people and provides standing spaces for up to 56 people.

Following the launch, people can take part in the soft launching of LRT Jabodebek until 17 August 2023, by paying only 1 Indonesian rupiah per trip, therefore, any Scandinavians in the area could go to check out the service.

The LRT will be commercially launched on 18 August 2023.

