The Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CanCham Thailand) along with the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC), Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) and other chambers invite you to join “Multi-Chamber Canuck Connections Networking,” which will be held on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 at the St. Regis Bangkok.

The main topic of this year’s event is “Embrace the AI Revolution: Redefining the Way We Live and Work.”

It will cover how AI is changing industries, making businesses more efficient, and transforming the way we do things. Our experts will also touch on the ethical aspects of AI, challenges, and opportunities that AI brings, as well as how AI can create a more connected and fair society.

After the panel discussion, there will be opportunities for attendees to network as well as enjoy five-star snacks & beverages from the award-winning St. Regis chefs.

The ticket fee for CanCham Members and Participating Chambers Members is 1,000 baht and 1,500 baht for Non-Members.

If you are interested, please register here.