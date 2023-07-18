EuroCham proposes all EU members be in Vietnam visa exemption list

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) recently submitted a letter to Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, proposing all 27 EU member countries to be included in Vietnam’s visitor visa exemption list.

Currently, the visitor visa exemption list only extends to seven EU member countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

“This expansion will bring in a large number of travelers from the EU market, which has a population of over 500 million people. By removing barriers for high-income international travelers to visit Vietnam, we will undoubtedly unlock amazing opportunities for the country’s economy after a difficult few years,” said Gabor Fluit, Chairman of EuroCham Vietnam.

“…European travelers tend to stay much longer, often for two weeks or more. This extended period allows them more of an opportunity to contribute to the economy, and perhaps even explore business prospects along the way…,” he added.

According to the Vietnam News, the proposal was well-supported by Team Europe, with the appeal being co-signed by 18 ambassadors of European Union members to Vietnam, as well as the chairs of national European business associations.

