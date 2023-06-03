IKEA in Thailand to allow customer bringing pets to stores

The Swedish furniture company, IKEA, will start allowing customers to bring their pets into its shops in Thailand from 6 June 2023 forward.

The rules include:

Cats and dogs must weigh no more than 15 kilograms and are required to be put in a zipper if in a stroller.

All pets will not be allowed in the food area.

They must be supervised at all times by their owner.

Please note, owners are responsible for any damages caused by the pets.

By following these rules, customers are good to go and shop with their loved pets.

