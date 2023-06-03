IKEA in Thailand to allow customer bringing pets to stores

The Swedish furniture company, IKEA, will start allowing customers to bring their pets into its shops in Thailand from 6 June 2023 forward.
The rules include:
- Cats and dogs must weigh no more than 15 kilograms and are required to be put in a zipper if in a stroller.
- All pets will not be allowed in the food area.
- They must be supervised at all times by their owner.
- Please note, owners are responsible for any damages caused by the pets.
By following these rules, customers are good to go and shop with their loved pets.