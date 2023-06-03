Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden / Thailand

IKEA in Thailand to allow customer bringing pets to stores

The Swedish furniture company, IKEA, will start allowing customers to bring their pets into its shops in Thailand from 6 June 2023 forward.

The rules include:

  • Cats and dogs must weigh no more than 15 kilograms and are required to be put in a zipper if in a stroller.
  • All pets will not be allowed in the food area.
  • They must be supervised at all times by their owner.
  • Please note, owners are responsible for any damages caused by the pets.

By following these rules, customers are good to go and shop with their loved pets.

