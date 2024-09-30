Business in Asia / Sweden / Thailand

IKEA joins forces with Mirror Foundation to support flood victims in Northern Thailand

IKEA has partnered with the Mirror Foundation to assist flood victims in Northern Thailand, encouraging customers to donate IKEA furniture to help restore the homes of those affected.

On September 27, IKEA announced the collaboration through a press release on their Thai website and a post on their official Facebook page. The Facebook post emphasized the importance of collective support in challenging times, stating “In difficult times, even small contributions from each of us are crucial. IKEA is partnering with the Mirror Foundation to support those impacted by the flooding in Northern Thailand.”

Customers are invited to donate IKEA furniture to help rebuild and beautify the homes of flood victims. IKEA also offers a buy-back service for customers wishing to return their furniture, which will then be repurposed and donated. Donations can be made at IKEA Bangna, IKEA Bangyai, and IKEA Sukhumvit locations.

Sources: IKEA and MGR online

