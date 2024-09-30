IKEA has partnered with the Mirror Foundation to assist flood victims in Northern Thailand, encouraging customers to donate IKEA furniture to help restore the homes of those affected.

On September 27, IKEA announced the collaboration through a press release on their Thai website and a post on their official Facebook page. The Facebook post emphasized the importance of collective support in challenging times, stating “In difficult times, even small contributions from each of us are crucial. IKEA is partnering with the Mirror Foundation to support those impacted by the flooding in Northern Thailand.”