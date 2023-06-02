Finland-branched amusement park to open in Philippines

Finland’s SuperPark partnered with the Philippine’s Megaworld Lifestyle Malls to open new amusement parks in the Asian country.

Both companies previously signed the partnership agreement, reported Manila Bulletin.

SuperPark Philippines will offer more than twenty unique activities in three purpose-built themed areas including Adventure Areas, Game Arenas, and Freestyle Hall.

The parks will be built in two locations of Megaworld’s malls which are in Quezon City and Taguig City.

“We are excited for Filipinos to experience this indoor activity park, with a promise of one-of-a-kind amusement, accessibility, and safety,” said Graham Coates, Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

