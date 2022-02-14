Meet SwedCham HK board member Venessa Wong

The Board of Directors is a fundamental part of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong and a big reason for its success. Because of that, SwedCham HK recently met with Venessa Wong who has been a member of the Board since 2021 to get to know her a bit better.

Venessa Wong is the regional director of Scania, responsible for the commercial operations in Hong Kong and Southern China (Macau, Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hainan, Guangxi). At the moment Scania’s in Southern China mainly focuses on the Greater Bay Area and Fujian, Jiangxi, Venessa Wong explains.

Moreover, Venessa Wong shares, “In Hong Kong, we are also the importer for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, as most of you probably know Scania is part of the Traton Group within the Volkswagen family. Previously I worked at the distributor of Scania in Indonesia for many years. I am originally from Malaysia but my husband is Indonesian and both of us have been living in many parts of the world, but now we call Hong Kong our home.

Venessa Wong has been living in Hong Kong for almost four years now and before moving there she was very active in different chambers of commerce when she was working in Indonesia. Venessa Wong says that being active in a chamber of commerce is a very good platform for the business community to connect with the government, expand its network, and meet potential customers.

Speaking on being a board member of SwedCham HK, Venessa Wong says, “I would really like to explore what I can contribute to SwedCham as a board member and bring those experiences I had in Indonesia to Hong Kong that can benefit our members here.”

As a Board Member in SwedCham HK, Venessa Wong would like to provide her personal experiences, together with her takeaways from Scania, to help drive the local business community, provide different insights to relevant industries, and ultimately make positive impacts here in Hong Kong.

Read the full interview with Venessa Wong by SwedCham HK here