Xpeng and Bilia enter into partnerships in the Swedish market

Chinese electric car maker Xpeng and Sweden’s auto dealer Bilia have announced a partnership for the Swedish market.

Media Elbil writes that the collaboration means that Xpeng’s models will be available in selected Bilia stores and that the cars can be serviced at Bilia’s own Xpeng service center.

Initially, in 2022, Xpeng will be available at Bilia in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö in addition to Xpeng’s own Experience Store in Westfield Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm, which just opened.

Speaking on the matter, Elvis Cheng, Nordic CEO at Xpeng says, “It is very fun to be able to announce the collaboration with Bilia. Throughout our establishment in Sweden, we have been keen to find the right partner for us. Bilia is known throughout Europe for its good customer relations and its high standard of service.”

“The fact that our cars will be available through Bilia also strengthens our brand and shows the high attractiveness, quality and innovative height of our models. We see this as the beginning of a long and successful collaboration,” he continues.

Bilia currently has 58 retailers and 66 service centers in Sweden. The collaboration will be an important step in Xpeng’s establishment in the Swedish market. In the coming years, the intention is for the collaboration with Bilia to be expanded to more locations in addition to the three major cities.

Per Avander, Bilia’s President and CEO say, “I am proud that Bilia has been entrusted to conduct sales and service operations for Xpeng in Sweden. We see that Xpeng has high-tech and interesting products together with a drive to be at the forefront and an ambition to build a premium position.”