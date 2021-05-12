Get inspired from ‘Future leaders perspective on things’ webinar

SwedCham Hong Kong invited to the next chapter of ‘Dare to think differently’ webinar on THURSDAY, MAY 27, 2021 (16:00 – 17:00) (GMT+8) . The invitation reads:

Greta Thunberg is an excellent example that the young generation is very much needed to open the eyes of all of us and to make us realize that the way things are run today is not only old-fashioned but also unsustainable.

Welcome to an exciting talk with 3 leaders of tomorrow where you will meet 3 ambitious and influencial16-year-old students from Sweden and Hong Kong (Filip Zachrisson, Kamakshi Bhavnani and Zoe Shu). The discussion will focus on areas of Sustainability, Communication, and which demands young people have on future employers.

During the event, you will also see a film produced by one of the speakers; 16-year-old Filip Zachrisson, where he interviews 3 Swedish brands; H&M, Oatly, and Scania, about their work with sustainability.

The questions to be asked, based on Filip’s film – do the panelists trust the leaders of today? Are the brands’ solutions sustainable? And would they do the same? The discussion will be lead by SwedCham GM Christian Bergenstrahle.

Don’t miss one of the most exciting talks of this year!

