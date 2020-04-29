Nokia signed contract to provide network infrastructure for Central China Holdings

Nokia announced in an official statement, that it has signed a five-year network infrastructure and big data analytics agreement with leading real estate group Central China Holdings Co., Ltd.

Under the contract, Nokia will provide a range of solutions enabling Central China Holdings to design and build state-of-the-art developments that leverage POL, home Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity for enhanced business, leisure and quality of life.



Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, home connectivity has become a critical service enabling remote working, distance learning, healthcare news updates and entertainment, with the upgrade of smart community digital infrastructure key to this success.

Jin Jian, Head of Nokia Enterprise at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said “We are pleased to announce this five-year networking infrastructure agreement with leading real estate group Central China Holdings Co., Ltd. Nokia is devoted to integrating its solutions into new real estate developments to ensure connectivity and expanding the network capacities that support smarter business and social communities.”

Central China Holdings Co Ltd, is one of the leading Henan-based property developers, which focuses on developing high-quality residential and business properties. The company has a presence throughout Henan province. Nokia solutions will be deployed in new Zhengzhou and Shangqiu developments.

Nokia creates the technology to connect the world, offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With their commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, Nokia remains a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Nokia has been a well known communications service provider customers support to more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with radio networks. Their enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide.

Source: Nokia