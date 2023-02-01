Business in Asia / Finland / IT Telecom / Malaysia / Sweden

Nokia to be considered as second 5G vendor in Malaysia

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

A report by UOB-Kay Hian indicates, that Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) might be introducing a second network provider to deploy 5G in Malaysia along with Swedish Ericsson.

According to DNB, appointing a second 5G vendor will potentially reduce costs and speed up the rollout of 5G nationwide.

The report revealed that DNB isn’t exclusively tied to Ericsson. The Swedish tele company was appointed to build the national 5G network back in July 2021.

Evidently, there’s a prearrangement in the contract with Ericsson that makes it possible to introduce a second network provider. This opens up the possibility of getting Huawei, ZTE or Finnish Nokia involved in the instalment.

Ericsson is currently the only 5G equipment vendor in Malaysia. The company offers energy-efficient solutions, including a software for wide-area 5G coverage.

Related posts:

Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei chosen to build 5G network for Singapore Indonesian XL Axiata chose Ericsson to provide 5G Cloud core technology Malaysia appoints Ericsson over Huawei as 5G development partner DNB and Ericsson launch academic programme to develop tech talent in Malaysia

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *