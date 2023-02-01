Nokia to be considered as second 5G vendor in Malaysia

A report by UOB-Kay Hian indicates, that Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) might be introducing a second network provider to deploy 5G in Malaysia along with Swedish Ericsson.

According to DNB, appointing a second 5G vendor will potentially reduce costs and speed up the rollout of 5G nationwide.

The report revealed that DNB isn’t exclusively tied to Ericsson. The Swedish tele company was appointed to build the national 5G network back in July 2021.

Evidently, there’s a prearrangement in the contract with Ericsson that makes it possible to introduce a second network provider. This opens up the possibility of getting Huawei, ZTE or Finnish Nokia involved in the instalment.

Ericsson is currently the only 5G equipment vendor in Malaysia. The company offers energy-efficient solutions, including a software for wide-area 5G coverage.