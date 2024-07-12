Norwegian charged of spying doesn’t want to talk to police

The Norwegian man who was arrested earlier this month on charges of allegedly spying for China is refusing to part take in questioning by Norway’s police intelligence agency PST. The investigators have said, that their case against the man is becoming stronger in the meantime.

The PST spokesman Eirik Veum told NRK, that “PTS has made progress in its investigations” through questioning people who have dealt with the suspect. The suspect still claims, that he is innocent, but his lawyer will not comment on why he doesn’t participate in the questioning.

The Norwegian man was arrested at Oslo’s main airport after landing from a trip to China. NRK has been in contact with people who have known him over the years. They describe him as sociable but impulsive.

Furthermore, the suspect has been convicted for damaging an embassy building in a political demonstration. Back then he failed to show up for his sentence of civil service, which led to a short prison term instead.

Source: newsinenglish.no