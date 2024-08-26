Norwegian spy suspect released: China denies involvement

A Norwegian citizen, who was arrested in July on suspicion of espionage, will be released, according to Norway’s Police Intelligence Agency (PST). Despite the release, the charges against him remain, and the investigation will continue into the fall.

The man, who has been in pre-trial detention for nearly two months, was apprehended while returning from China and charged with attempting serious espionage against state secrets. He has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he was running a political analysis center, according to his lawyer, Marius Dietrichson.

Dietrichson notes that the grounds for suspicion have weakened and describes the charges as baseless. He emphasizes that a genuine spy would not be released and expresses satisfaction with the decision, though he refrains from commenting on the evidence against his client. He calls for greater transparency from the authorities.

The court found that the suspicion was not particularly strong, despite PST’s assertion that it had intensified. The accused has had prior contacts and roles in several Norwegian political parties and organizations and holds a doctorate from a prestigious university in China.

China’s embassy has denied the allegations of espionage, calling them irresponsible. They express concern that such accusations could disrupt the relationship between China and Norway. According to PST’s 2024 threat assessment, China poses a significant intelligence threat, linked to increased control over supply chains and positioning in the Arctic.