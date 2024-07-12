Nordic ambassadors meet Leila de Lima

Ambassadors from a range of countries met with the former senator of the Philippines, Leila de Lima, who was recently acquitted from the charges which she went to prison for. The charges were drug related, but she is now cleared of all criminal charges.

Among the Foreign diplomats attending the meeting with Leila de Lima was the Ambassador of Denmark and the Ambassador of Sweden.

The Danish Embassy in the Phillipines hosted the luncheon where the meeting was held:

“We welcome Atty. de Lima’s recent acquittal from all criminal charges, underscoring the role of truth in upholding justice and truth of law. Denmark and the European Union remain committed to support the protection of human rights in the Philippines,” it added.

During the meeting Leila de Lima shared her experiences and opinions on her time in prison as well as the Philippine justice system.

The Ambassadors from Czech Republic, Germany, Canada, FRance and the United States were also attending the luncheon.

Source: Manila Bulletin