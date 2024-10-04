The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will submit a new report to Stortinget in 2025, outlining the assistance provided to Norwegian citizens abroad, including during crises. The ministry is now inviting public input to help shape the report.

Consular assistance includes services offered to Norwegians abroad, such as guidance during thefts or accidents, help with passport applications, and even conducting weddings at embassies.

The ministry also assists during major crises, like wars, conflicts, or natural disasters. Recently, the foreign service has helped Norwegians return home from Israel, Palestine, Sudan, and Kabul in large-scale operations.

There are often high expectations for the support citizens can receive abroad, but the ministry acknowledges it cannot always meet these demands.

The upcoming report will be the first of its kind since 2011 and aims to clarify the scope of consular services, focusing on challenges faced by travelers and short-term visitors abroad.

Feedback can be submitted via email before October 28, 2024. Read more on Regjeringen.no og click here: