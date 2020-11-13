Norway allocated NOK1.3 Mil for humanitarian aid to flooded Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue provinces

Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided on 11 November 2020 to allocate NOK 1.3 million (US$ 150,000) out of its Humanitarian Fund to help the three central provinces of Vietnam including Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue to deal with the flooding consequences.

Ambassador Grete Løchen said:

“We are very concerned as typhoons and flooding continue affecting lives of millions of people in the central part of Vietnam, particularly vulnerable groups. Our prayers go to them and wish them safe and strong.”

This amount will be channeled through the Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam (NPA). NPA is one of the biggest INGOs on humanitarian mine action, which has been active in Vietnam for over 10 years. NPA is currently running capacity development, survey and clearance projects in Hanoi, Quang Tri Province, Thua Thien Hue Province and Quang Binh Province.